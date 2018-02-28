FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Fashion group Esprit swings to $122 million net loss in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Fashion group Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK) swung to a net loss in the first half, hit by weak sales at its brick-and-mortar retail stores as it rationalized its distribution footprint, and goodwill impairment due to a decline in the China business.

    The Europe-focused clothing retailer on Wednesday reported a net loss of HK$954 million ($121.85 million) for the six months ended December, compared with a profit of HK$61 million in the year-ago period. Revenue slid to HK$8.04 billion from HK$8.32 billion.

    Esprit Holdings had in January flagged of a net loss of up to HK$980 million for the July-December period.

    Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

