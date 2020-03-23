Deals
March 23, 2020 / 11:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Unicredit buys 32.5% of Italy's Esselunga real estate unit: source

1 Min Read

MILANO (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest lender UniCredit (CRDI.MI) has bought a minority stake in the company which owns the real estate assets of supermarket chain Esselunga for 435 million euros, a source said on Monday.

On Saturday family-owned Esselunga said the majority owners of its parent company Supermarkets Italiani had reached an agreement to buy the remaining 30 percent of the company, in a deal that values Esselunga 6.1 billion euros.

Supermarkets Italiani’s main shareholders said in a statement they would sell 32.5% of real estate unit La Villata for 435 million euros to a financial investor to partially finance the deal, without naming them.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below