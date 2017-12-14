FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: EU regulators to clear Luxottica, Essilor deal without conditions - sources
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Energy & Environment
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Israel closes Gaza border
Israel
Israel closes Gaza border
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: EU regulators to clear Luxottica, Essilor deal without conditions - sources

Foo Yun Chee, Julia Fioretti

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy’s Luxottica (LUX.MI) and French glasses group Essilor (ESSI.PA) are set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for their 48-billion-euro ($56.8 billion), two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Luxottica name is reflected in a pair of sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Rome February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Illustration/File Photo

The deal between Luxottica, the world’s biggest eyeglass frame maker, and Essilor, the world No. 1 lens maker, would create a company that would make products ranging from Ray-Bans to Giorgio Armani frames and have a major eyeglass retail outlet.

    The European Commission, which had some initial concerns about the mega deal, declined to comment. Luxottica also declined to comment.

    The deal was worth 46 billion euros when it was unveiled in January. The companies’ higher share prices since then has pushed up the figure to 48 billion euros.

    Luxottica’s brands include Ray Ban and Persol, and licensed names such as Chanel and Armani.

    Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Julia Fioretti, additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.