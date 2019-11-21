Deals
November 21, 2019 / 9:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Del Vecchio stake in EssilorLuxottica at 32.3%, little changed since May

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The stake in EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) held by chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio stands at around 32.3%, a spokesman for Delfin, the private holding company of the eyewear billionaire, said on Thursday.

At the company’s shareholder meeting in May the stake was slightly above 32%.

Earlier on Thursday Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper said he had increased his stake to 32.8%.

Delfin has purchased a small package of shares of around 0.3% on the market since August, the spokesman added.

Del Vecchio is EssilorLuxottica’s largest investor, with a stake well above the 4% holding owned by Essilor’s employees. His voting rights are capped at 31% by the company’s bylaws.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below