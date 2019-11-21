Del Vecchio stake in EssilorLuxottica at 32.3%, little changed since May

MILAN (Reuters) - The stake in EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) held by chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio stands at around 32.3%, a spokesman for Delfin, the private holding company of the eyewear billionaire, said on Thursday.

At the company’s shareholder meeting in May the stake was slightly above 32%.

Earlier on Thursday Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper said he had increased his stake to 32.8%.

Delfin has purchased a small package of shares of around 0.3% on the market since August, the spokesman added.

Del Vecchio is EssilorLuxottica’s largest investor, with a stake well above the 4% holding owned by Essilor’s employees. His voting rights are capped at 31% by the company’s bylaws.