EssilorLuxottica says Essilor targeted by cyberattack

FILE PHOTO: Lens producer Essilor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Charenton-le-Pont, France, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica said on Wednesday Essilor had been subject of a cyberattack on March 21 which disrupted access to some of its group servers and computers.

“The malware is a new type of virus. Essilor took immediate action – with the support of leading external antivirus experts – to prevent the spread of the malware,” a spokeswoman with the Franco-Italian eyewear group said.

The spokeswoman refused to say if industrial operations had been affected but said incriminated servers had been isolated and new patches and firewalls installed.