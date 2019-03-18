Business News
March 18, 2019 / 1:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

EssilorLuxottica hires headhunter to search for CEO: sources

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica, the world’s biggest eyewear maker, has hired a headhunter to find a chief executive for the recently merged Franco-Italian group, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

One of the sources said the hiring of the headhunter was aimed at speeding up the search and send a positive signal to investors, easing concerns over governance at the group.

The company is due to hold a board meeting on Monday to address governance issues among other merger-related topics. It has said it will appoint a chief executive by 2020.

A spokeswoman for EssilorLuxottica had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Matthias Blamont, editing by Silvia Aloisi

