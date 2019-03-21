EssilorLuxottica shares slump on new Franco-Italian board ructions

PARIS (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica’s shares slumped on Thursday on renewed tensions in its boardroom as the top shareholder and executive chairman accused the vice chairman of a power grab at the Franco-Italian group.

Shares in spectacles company EssilorLuxottica were down 5.3 percent by 0830 GMT, among the worst performers on both the Paris and broader European markets.

France’s Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica merged last October, creating the world’s largest eyewear maker in a 54 billion euro ($61.6 billion) deal.

The French and the Italian groups were supposed to have equal weighting in the combined company’s leadership, but they now accuse each other of trying to gain the upper hand.

In an interview in French paper Le Figaro, Leonardo Del Vecchio, the Italian founder of Luxottica who is now the largest shareholder and executive chairman, was quoted as saying Hubert Sagnieres - the French executive vice chairman - would listen only to himself.

Del Vecchio also said the 400-600 million euros of cost-savings that the merger was expected to yield had fallen behind schedule, and was now expected over five years instead of three years as originally planned.

“The situation is getting worse at EssilorLuxottica, which highlights once again how ‘mergers of equals’ are often just an illusion,” wrote French brokerage Aurel BGC.

With the division of power unclear, analysts say tensions risk further undermining the integration process at the group, whose stock has fallen around 10 percent since the start of the year while the broader CAC-40 index has gained nearly 15 percent.