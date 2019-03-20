EssilorLuxottica's shareholder says merger accord violated by Essilor executives

PARIS (Reuters) - The top shareholder in EssilorLuxottica accused executives from Essilor of violating the merger agreement that created the Franco-Italian group and threatened to hit back.

France’s Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica merged last October, creating the world’s largest eye-wear maker in a 54 billion euro ($61.73 billion) deal.

Both the French and the Italian groups were supposed to have equal weighting in the combined company’s leadership, but now accuse each other of trying to gain the upper hand.

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of Luxottica who is now the largest shareholder and the executive chairman of the combined group, appeared to indicate in November that he wanted his right-hand man Francesco Milleri to get the CEO job - a prospect that irked the French side.

With tensions flaring between the French and Italians, a spokesman for Del Vecchio said earlier this month that his comments should not be interpreted as an intention to appoint Milleri, but the bad blood remains.

Del Vecchio’s holding firm Delfin said in a statement on Wednesday that unspecified Essilor representatives were not respecting the equal balance of power called for in the group’s 2017 merger agreement and governance rules.

Under that agreement, Del Vecchio agreed to limit his voting rights and accepted governance rules supposed to offer equal representation on the board between him and Essilor until spring 2021.

“In reality, at this stage, the Essilor representatives have deliberately prevented Delfin from exercising its equal share of managerial authority,” Delfin said in a statement.

“Delfin reserves to take such actions as it will deem necessary or appropriate to protect its interest along with the interest of EssilorLuxottica and its stakeholders,” it said, without elaborating.

A source close to Essilor said: “We learned with surprise and consternation about Delfin’s statement”. The source said that further reaction would be given in coming days.

An EssilorLuxottica spokeswoman declined to comment.

With the group’s future leadership uncertain, it has recently started looking for a new chief executive who is to be appointed by the end of next year.