EssilorLuxottica director rules out merger could unravel due to boardroom row

MILAN (Reuters) - Disagreements at the helm of French-Italian group EssilorLuxottica do not pose a risk for the merger that created the world’s biggest spectacles and lens manufacturer, independent board director Gianni Mion said.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of an event, Mion ruled out that frictions pitting Executive Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio against Executive Vice Chairman Hubert Sagnieres could result in the merger unraveling.

“Not a chance. One argues in order to have a better relationship later on,” he said.