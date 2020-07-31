EssilorLuxottica second-quarter sales plummet due to store closures

FILE PHOTO: Sunglasses from Ray Ban are on display at a optician shop in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) reported almost a halving of second-quarter revenue on Friday due to store closures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and said the third quarter would be another period of transition.

“At this stage, the situation remains too volatile to re-instate financial objectives for the year,” the company said in a statement.

The eyewear company, which previously suspended its dividend and scrapped its 2020 outlook due to the pandemic, had warned of an even bigger hit in the second quarter.

Sales in the second quarter of the year plummeted 46.1% at constant currencies to 2.45 billion euros ($2.91 billion).

The company, formed as a merger between French lens manufacturer Essilor and Italian spectacles maker Luxottica, confirmed it could deliver net merger synergies of 420-600 million euros on adjusted operating profit over 2019-2023.

Second-half adjusted operating profit stood at 126 million euros, down 91.7% from a year earlier.