PARIS (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica shares fell on Thursday after Citigroup resumed its coverage of the eyewear maker with a “sell” rating.

Shares in EssilorLuxottica, formed by the merger of sector leaders Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica, were down 1.2 percent by 0807 GMT.

“Compelling top-down, challenging governance. Resume at ‘sell’,” Citigroup analysts wrote.