FILE PHOTO: An Estée Lauder cosmetics counter is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) on Thursday cut its profit forecast for fiscal 2020, citing the recent outbreak of coronavirus epidemic in China, a key market for the cosmetics maker.

The company now expects adjusted earnings of $5.60 to $5.70 per share, compared with its previous estimate of $5.85 to $5.93. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.94 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.