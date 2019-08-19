August 19, 2019 / 10:58 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Estée Lauder quarterly sales beat estimates

FILE PHOTO: Lipstick is displayed in the M.A.C flagship store in Paris, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

(Reuters) - Estée Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter sales on Monday, helped by strong demand for skincare brands such as La Mer and strength in its Asia-Pacific business.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $157 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $186 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 9% to $3.59 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

