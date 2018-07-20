Esterline Technologies exploring potential sale: WSJ

(Reuters) - Aerospace parts maker Esterline Technologies Corp (ESL.N) is exploring a potential sale, Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The process is at an early stage and there is no guarantee the company will reach a deal, according to the report.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of more than $2 billion, were up 9.5 percent at $82.65 in afternoon trading.

The company makes cockpit components and sensors for commercial jetliners, business jets and military aircraft such as the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.

Esterline was not immediately available to comment.