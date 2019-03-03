Estonian center-right opposition wins parliamentary election

Election officials count votes during general election at the polling station in Tallinn, Estonia March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia’s center-right opposition Reform party emerged the biggest party in the country’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, placing its leader, Kaja Kallas, in the pole position to become the country’s first female prime minister.

The pro-business Reform party won 28.8 percent of votes, the official results from the State Electoral Office showed. Prime Minister Juri Ratas’ center-left Centre party won 23.0 percent and the far-right EKRE 17.8 percent, the results showed.