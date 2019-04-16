Estonia president turns to Ratas to form a government

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid addresses the newly elected Estonian Parliament in Tallinn, Estonia April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia’s president turned on Tuesday to Center leader Juri Ratas to form a new government - a move that will likely bring a far-right party into the cabinet for the first time.

“Now it is a task for Juri Ratas to form a government which as a whole, and whose every member individually, honors our constitution and the values which are in our constitution,” President Kersti Kaljulaid said in a statement.

Estonia’s parliament rejected the leader of the center-right Reform Party, Kaja Kallas, as prime minister on Monday. Kallas got 45 votes, while she needed 51 votes to form a government and become the country’s first female prime minister.

Former prime minister Ratas had blocked Reform’s path to power by agreeing a surprise coalition between his left-leaning Center, the conservative Fatherland party and the far-right EKRE, giving the three parties a majority in parliament.