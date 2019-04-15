Estonian parliament rejects Reform's Kallas as PM in vote

Reform Party Chairwoman, Kaja Kallas, attendsÊthe opening session of newly elected Estonian Parliament in Tallinn, Estonia April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Estonia’s parliament as expected voted against Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas as prime minister on Monday with the president now likely to turn to Centre head Juri Ratas to lead the country.

Kallas got 45 votes, short of the 51 votes to form a government and become the country’s first female prime minister.

The Reform party was the biggest after the March 3 general election, but former prime minister Ratas blocked her path to power by agreeing a coalition with the conservative Fatherland party and the far-right EKRE group, giving the three parties a majority in parliament.

President Kersti Kaljulaid has to nominate a new candidate within 7 days.