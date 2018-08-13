Britain's esure in talks with Bain Capital over 1.17 billion pound offer

(Reuters) - British insurer esure (ESUR.L) said it was in advanced talks with Bain Capital Private Equity about a possible offer valuing the company at 1.17 billion pounds ($1.49 billion), sending its shares 30 percent higher.

Bain Capital had proposed buying esure at 280 pence per share in cash, a 37 percent premium to the insurer’s share close at 204 pence on Friday.

“esure has indicated to Bain Capital that it would be minded to recommend a firm offer for esure if made by Bain Capital at the price set out in the proposal ...” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Under British takeover rules, Bain Capital now has until Sept. 10 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away from the table.

esure released the statement after its shares moved higher on Monday. Its stock was up 29.5 percent at 264.2 pence at 1028 GMT.

The talks come after media reports last year that esure’s biggest shareholder Peter Wood was looking to sell his 30.8 percent stake. Wood held informal talks with potential buyers over a deal to sell his stake, which could have triggered a bid for the whole business.

At the time, a merger with a U.S. insurer was reported as the most likely route for the British insurer.

esure, which listed its price comparison website, Gocompare.com (GOCO.L), on the London Stock Exchange, also denied reports in 2016 that buyout groups “thought to include” KKR & Co (KKR.N) were considering bids for firm.