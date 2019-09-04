ETG hires ex-InVivo grain chief as head trader

PARIS (Reuters) - African-based agribusiness firm Export Trading Group (ETG) has hired Stephane Bernhard, previously grain trading chief at France’s InVivo, as global head trader for exchange-traded commodities.

Bernhard will join ETG in October and be based in Amsterdam, he said in an update to his LinkedIn page.

His role will cover both derivatives and physical commodities and be part of a business headed by Ronald Jetten, formerly a country manager in South Africa for Chinese-owned trading firm COFCO International, Bernhard added in a message to Reuters.

Bernhard left InVivo, one of the largest exporters of French grain, earlier this year after five years as trading chief.

Founded in Kenya in 1967, ETG is a major trader and processor of agricultural goods in Africa and also operates in other parts of the world.