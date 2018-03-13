FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

At least 38 die in Ethiopia when bus plunges into ravine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - At least 38 people, mostly students, were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia’s mountainous north on Monday, police said.

Ten people survived the crash that took place in the Amhara region, police commander Mohammed Ahmed said.

“The majority of victims were students,” he told Amhara Mass Media Agency.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Ethiopia, where driving standards are poor and many vehicles badly maintained.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; editing by Elias Biryabarema

