Boeing to add extra safety alarm in 737 MAX jets: FT

(Reuters) - Boeing Co will install an extra safety alarm in the cockpits of all its 737 MAX aircraft after intense criticism in the wake of two fatal crashes, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The planemaker will include a warning light in the new 737 Max planes and retrofit all existing ones, according to the report.

The light will tell pilots if two key sensors do not agree, the FT reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of the company were down about 1 percent at $372.49 in morning trade.