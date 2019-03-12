U.S. FAA will not order immediate grounding of Boeing 737 MAX

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, U.S., March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it will not ground the Boeing 737 MAX that has been involved in two fatal crashes since October despite a growing number of countries ordering the planes to stop flying.

Acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell said its “review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft.” He added that no foreign civil aviation authorities have “provided data to us that would warrant action.”

He added if any safety issues are identified during the ongoing “urgent review” of Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash it will “take immediate and appropriate action.”