Villagers gather wreckages of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

PARIS (Reuters) - Data from the cockpit voice recorder of the Ethiopian jet that crashed last week has been successfully downloaded, France’s air accident investigation agency said on Saturday.

The French agency said in a tweet it had not listened to the audio files and that the data had been transferred to Ethiopian investigators.

It added that work on the flight data recorder would resume on Sunday.