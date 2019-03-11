Indonesia to temporarily ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets for inspections

FILE PHOTO: Boeing employees are pictured in front of a 737 MAX 8 produced for Southwest Airlines as Boeing celebrates the 10,000th 737 to come off the production line in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will temporarily ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operating in the country for inspection, the director general of aviation said on Monday, in the wake of the deadly crash of one of the planes in Ethiopia.

A Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all 157 on board.

“One of the steps that is being taken by the air transport directorate is conducting an inspection by temporarily grounding (Boeing 737 Max 8 planes), to ensure that this type of aircraft is airworthy,” the Indonesian official, Polana Pramesti, said in statement.

The inspection is set to start on Tuesday, with national carrier Garuda Indonesia now operating one MAX 8 and budget carrier Lion Air 10 planes.

Last October, a 737 MAX 8 operated by Lion Air crashed 13 minutes after take-off from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on a domestic flight, killing all 189 on board.