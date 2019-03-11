Aerospace group Safran's shares fall after Ethiopian Airlines crash

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French aerospace group Safran fell on Monday, which traders attributed to fallout from Sunday’s crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 plane.

Safran is the plane’s engine maker.

The plane was en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi when it crashed minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board and prompting the carrier to ground the rest of its fleet of the jets.

Safran shares fell 1.6 percent.

