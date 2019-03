FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is seen on the ground at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria’s civil aviation authority has suspended all flight operations of Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 planes as a precautionary measure following the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, Ennahar TV reported on Monday.

The authority suspended all operations, “flying, landing and taking off” of these models of aircrafts over the Algerian airspace.