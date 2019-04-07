American Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations through June 5

FILE PHOTO: Employees walk by the end of a 737 Max aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

(Reuters) - American Airlines said on Sunday it will extend cancellations of 90 flights a day through June 5 because of the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft following two deadly crashes in five months.

The extended cancellation by the largest U.S. airline is the latest sign that the airplane is not expected to return to service anytime soon. American Airlines said on March 24 it had canceled 90 flights a day through April 24. On Friday, Boeing said it plans to cut its monthly 737 aircraft production by nearly 20 percent.