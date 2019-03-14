World News
March 14, 2019 / 9:40 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Families of Ethiopia plane crash victims storm out of meeting with airline

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The families of people killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash stormed out of a meeting with the airline in Addis Ababa on Thursday, complaining of a lack of information.

“I’m so angry,” said Yemeni citizen Abdulmajid Shariff, 38, who lost his brother-in-law in Sunday’s crash. “They called us to give us a report on bodies and the reasons for the crash but there was no information.”

Riyadh resident Sultan Al-Mutairi, whose brother was among the 157 people killed in the crash, told Reuters: “We did not get any answers (at the meeting).”

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones

