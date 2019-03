Men unload a case containing the black boxes from the crashed Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 outside the headquarters of France's BEA air accident investigation agency in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Ethiopian investigators have arrived at France’s BEA air accident investigation agency and technical analysis of the black boxes recovered from the doomed Ethiopian Airlines plane will begin on Friday, the agency said.

Meetings to discuss coordination were underway, the BEA, one of the world’s most active air crash agencies, said on Twitter. Ethiopian authorities will lead the investigation.