World News
March 14, 2019 / 4:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ethiopian jet's black box seen damaged but intact in photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s air accident investigation agency on Thursday released a picture of the doomed Ethiopian Airlines jet’s flight data recorder, which appeared to show the crash-proof housing protecting the critical recording chip intact.

The recorder - one of two ‘black boxes’ whose data investigators will analyze to determine what caused Sunday’s crash - appears damaged at one side.

Investigators will also analyze the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX 8 which should have picked up the conversations between the pilots and between the pilots and air traffic controllers.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Heavens

