Blue Air to decide on Boeing 737 MAX order after crash investigation

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s Blue Air will take a decision on its order for 12 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets only after an investigation into a fatal crash of one of the planes in Ethiopia at the weekend, CEO Marius Puiu told Reuters.

Puiu said his company was “monitoring the situation very carefully.”

“We trust the world-wide precautionary suspension of flights, a decision that puts civil aviation transport safety first,” said Puiu, adding the first 737 MAX 8 plane was planned to arrive in Romania this summer.

“We are in permanent contact with the manufacturer, with EASA (the European Union’s aviation safety regulator) and the Romanian civil aeronautical authority,” he said.

Currently, Blue Air operates 25 Boeing 737 series aircraft - 737-300, 737-400, 737-500, 737-700 and 737-800, with capacities ranging from 120 to 189 seats.