Southwest pilots to seek Boeing compensation for subpoena expenses

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) plans to seek compensation from Boeing Co for “every dollar” of money spent cooperating with the U.S. Justice Department’s criminal probe into two 737 MAX crashes, its president said in a letter to pilots.
In the letter, Captain Jon Weaks said expenses related to the subpoena of its records and information regarding the MAX, as well as the loss of flying to its members “is very expensive.”
Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis