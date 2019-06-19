Southwest pilots to seek Boeing compensation for subpoena expenses

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) plans to seek compensation from Boeing Co for “every dollar” of money spent cooperating with the U.S. Justice Department’s criminal probe into two 737 MAX crashes, its president said in a letter to pilots.

In the letter, Captain Jon Weaks said expenses related to the subpoena of its records and information regarding the MAX, as well as the loss of flying to its members “is very expensive.”