U.S. judge orders Boeing to turn over documents in 737 MAX crash litigation

FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Chicago judge on Thursday ordered Boeing Co to turn over documents on the development of its 737 MAX aircraft after lawyers representing some Ethiopian Airlines crash victims said their clients were not prepared to accept an offer by the planemaker to settle litigation.

In a separate case, the families of victims of a 737 MAX crash on a Lion Air flight have agreed to settlement talks with Boeing.

Boeing is facing litigation in a Chicago court stemming from two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX within five months.