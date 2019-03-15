Malaysia Airlines currently reviewing order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

A seal is seen on Garuda Indonesia's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines is reviewing its order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after recent crashes involving the model, the airline said on Friday.

In response to a Reuters query, Malaysia’s national carrier said in an email it “had started its process of due diligence to ascertain future operations of the Boeing 737 MAX in light of the recent incidents.”

The airline said it is currently reviewing its overall 737 MAX program.

The financially troubled airline has ordered for 25 737 MAX jets, expected for delivery starting in 2020.