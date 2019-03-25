Boeing fix will prevent repeated activation of anti-stall system: sources

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SEATTLE/LONDON (Reuters) - A Boeing Co software fix for the grounded 737 MAX will prevent repeated operation of an anti-stall system at the center of safety concerns and deactivate it altogether if two sensors disagree too much, two people familiar with pilot briefings said.

The anti-stall system - known as MCAS, or Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System - is under scrutiny after two recent fatal crashes including a Lion Air crash in October.

Boeing has said it will outline a software fix in coming days aimed at addressing the situation faced by Lion Air pilots. Airline briefings started on Saturday.