Boeing says it has 'full confidence' in 737 MAX safety

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said Tuesday it has “full confidence” in the safety of the 737 MAX fleet despite two fatal crashes since October and a rising number of regulators and airplanes grounding the planes around the world.

“We understand that regulatory agencies and customers have made decisions that they believe are most appropriate for their home markets,” Boeing said, adding that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration “is not mandating any further action at this time, and based on the information currently available, we do not have any basis to issue new guidance to operators.”