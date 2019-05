FILE PHOTO: Employees walk by the end of a 737 Max aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Boeing Co set out in greater detail on Sunday the development process that led it to make the AOA Disagree alert a standard item on the 737 MAX before it returns to service, responding to a series of negative press reports.

In a statement, Boeing reiterated that the instrument is not necessary for the safe operation of a commercial aircraft.