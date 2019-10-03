U.S. panel probing 737 MAX seeks to interview Boeing engineer: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - A U.S. panel has asked Boeing Co (BA.N) to make a company engineer available for an interview regarding an internal ethics complaint the engineer filed that raised questions about Boeing’s safety culture, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The engineer said in the complaint filed earlier this year that during the development of the 737 MAX jet, Boeing had rejected a safety system to minimize costs, the New York Times had reported earlier.

The engineer felt the safety system could have reduced risks that contributed to two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, the NYT report had said.

The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Peter DeFazio, said this added to his concern that production pressures may have impacted safety on the 737, according to Bloomberg.

Boeing said it would continue to cooperate with Congress and regulatory authorities as it focuses on safely returning the MAX to service.

“Boeing offers its employees a number of channels for raising concerns and complaints and has rigorous processes in place, both to ensure that such complaints receive thorough consideration and to protect the confidentiality of employees who make them. Accordingly, Boeing does not comment on the substance or existence of such internal complaints,” it said in a statement, responding to the NYT report.

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg is set to testify before Congress this month.

The U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.