FILE PHOTO: Ground crew members escort a Boeing 737 MAX 8 as it returns from a flight test at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Boeing Co should ground all of its 737 MAX 8 jets until it is established that they are safe to fly, the chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines told the BBC on Wednesday.

Tewolde Gebremariam spoke in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa following the crash of his airline’s 737 MAX 8 on Sunday, killing all 157 people onboard.