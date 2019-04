FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 takes off during a flight test in Renton, Washington, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. consumer activist Ralph Nader called on Thursday for consumers to boycott Boeing Co’s 737 MAX aircraft, which suffered two deadly accidents in five months.

Nader’s niece was among 157 victims of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash on March 10, months after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed 189 people.

The 737 MAX planes were grounded worldwide following the Ethiopian Airlines disaster.