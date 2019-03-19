Transport Canada sending team to assist with proposed software changes for 737 MAX

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Transport Canada said on Tuesday it would send a team to assist the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in evaluating proposed design changes to update the software on Boeing’s now grounded 737 MAX jet.

The team would also help determine if any “changes to the design or procedures are necessary,” a spokeswoman for Transport Canada said by email.

Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Monday the agency is re-examining the validation it gave the 737 MAX 8 following an Ethiopian Airlines crash involving the same plane model and reports of a U.S. probe into the aircraft’s certification by the FAA.

An FAA spokesman was not immediately available for comment.