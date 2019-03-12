Canada not grounding Boeing 737 MAX, ready to act if new info emerges

FILE PHOTO - Canada's Transport Minister Marc Garneau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Tuesday that the government has no plans to ground Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, but is ready to “act immediately” to suspend flights if new information emerges indicating there is a problem.

Garneau’s comments come as Britain and number of other nations joined a growing wave of suspensions of the plane after a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people just five months after another disaster in Indonesia involving the same model.