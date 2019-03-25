Ethiopian Airlines CEO promises to get to bottom of flight 302 crash

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam is seen at the flight ET 302 crash site near the town of Bishoftu, Ethiopia March 10, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. Ethiopian Airlines via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said on Monday the airline would work with investigators in Ethiopia, the United States and elsewhere “to figure out what went wrong with flight 302”.

We will “work with Boeing and our colleagues in all the airlines to make air travel even safer,” he said in a statement, after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa on March 10 killing all 157 aboard.