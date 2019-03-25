Ethiopian Airlines CEO says preliminary crash report 'may be this week or next'

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer Tewolde Gebremariam speaks during the ceremony as they resume flights to Eritrea's capital Asmara at the Bole international airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

KIGALI (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer Tewolde Gebremariam said on Monday he expected the preliminary release of a report into the March 10 crash of its Boeing 737 800 MAX “maybe this week or next week”.

Tewolde told Reuters the airline may or may not attend a briefing in the United States by Boeing about a planned update to software that is a focus of investigation in two deadly crashes that have prompted worldwide groundings of the 737 MAX.