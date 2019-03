Colombia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace

An Ethiopian man covers the debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash before a commemoration ceremony at the scene of the crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s civil aviation authority said on Wednesday it would not allow Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 planes to fly into its airspace after the grounding of the aircraft by several nations, while the cause of the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane is investigated.

The authority said no Colombian airline operates the B737 MAX 8 aircraft but after consultation with other aviation authorities, including the United States Federal Aviation Administration, it would not allow the model to enter its airspace.

Earlier on Wednesday, Panama’s Copa Holdings SA said it would voluntarily suspend operations of its six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, following a decision by the U.S. air regulator to ground those jets.

Aeromexico and Aerolineas Argentinas SA have voluntarily decided not to fly the aircraft.