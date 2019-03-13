Black boxes from Ethiopia crash to go to Europe for analysis: airline spokesman

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The black boxes from a Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane that crashed in Ethiopia, killing 157 people, will be sent to Europe for analysis, a spokesman for Ethiopia Airlines said on Wednesday.

“It will be taken to Europe,” Asrat Begashaw told Reuters. He declined to say which country, adding: “It will be decided today or tomorrow.”

Begashaw also said the pilot had reported flight control problems and had requested to return to Addis Ababa, from where the plane took off en route to Nairobi. He said the airline would consider whether to proceed with an order for more 737 MAX 8s after the preliminary investigation.