Boeing CEO to testify before Congress on 737 MAX

FILE PHOTO: Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg speaks during a news conference at the annual shareholder meeting in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 29, 2019. Jim Young/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has agreed to testify before Congress next month on the now grounded 737 MAX that was involved in two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, a U.S. House Committee said on Friday.

Muilenburg agreed to testify before the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Oct. 30 and would be joined by John Hamilton, the chief engineer of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes division and Jennifer Henderson, the chief pilot for the 737, the committee said.

Sources said Muilenburg was also expected to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee next month. Boeing (BA.N) did not immediately comment on Friday.