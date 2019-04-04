Ethiopian report says crew followed procedures: source

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a part of the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A preliminary report on the crash of an Ethiopian airliner to be released on Thursday will say that the Boeing 737 MAX crew followed all procedures, a person familiar with the report said.

The report will not explicitly mention Boeing’s anti-stall MCAS software which has been at the centre of attention in the wake of last month’s accident and an earlier deadly crash in Indonesia, but will discuss how the plane dived into the ground, the person and another source briefed on the matter said.

A third source said the report could spark a debate with manufacturer Boeing about how crew responded to problems triggered by faulty data from an airflow sensor.

Boeing has warned against speculating ahead of the report. Ethiopian investigators were due to hold a press briefing in Addis Ababa shortly.