FAA chief calls eight-hour meeting on Boeing 737 MAX 'exceedingly positive'

FILE PHOTO: Daniel Elwell, acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, testifies during the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Aviation Subcommittee hearing on "Status of the Boeing 737 MAX" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday that an eight-hour meeting with international air regulators to discuss the grounded Boeing Co 737 MAX was “exceedingly positive” and “constructive.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Daniel Elwell reiterated that the FAA will not approve the plane for flight until they have completed a safety analysis, with no set timetable and no decision yet on pilot training on a system that played a role in two deadly crashes.

He also defended the FAA’s decision to move slower than other regulators in March in grounding the plane.